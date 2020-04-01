OLIVE HILL “May you live in interesting times,” goes an apocryphal blessing, or curse, often attributed to an unknown Chinese source.
While the COVID-19 virus undeniably definitely fits in the curse category more than the blessing, it has also undeniably led to some interesting changes in social interaction – particularly in the way that technology is being used to facilitate those interactions.
Poets who can't gather in coffee shops are reading their work online. Painters who can't exhibit in galleries are posting their work online too. So are bands who can't play in concert halls, bars or night club. In many ways the promised freedoms of an online world, so long put off, are now being embraced, and not just by artists.
Local governments are also turning to the internet as a way to reach out to their citizens and to stay connected in these uncertain times, and the city of Olive Hill is no exception.
The Olive Hill City Council held their regular meeting last week via teleconference, and broadcast the entire event – technical hiccups and all – via Facebook Live.
Council opened their meeting with a vote on a municipal order related to the use of internet technology and teleconferencing during the period of social isolation called for during this pandemic. That resolution noted the call from the state government for “all Kentucky boards and commissions to take proper health precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” and resolved to follow those orders by, “conduct(ing) its meetings in conformity with procedures set forth... for video teleconferencing.”
The resolution also required council to, “use their best efforts to avoid attending any meeting in person and (to) observe any binding governmental directive or order that may be issued in the future to prohibit such attendance.”
The resolution further called for the mayor to arrange resources and instructions to allow for online meetings, suspended the KRS requirements for the city to provide a “primary location... where the public may attend,” and to provide directions for the public to view meetings via the internet. If there were an interruption in the ability to broadcast video or audio to the public, the resolution called for the suspension of the meeting until those issues could be resolved and connection restored.
Council moved to adopt the resolution unanimously.
Other items on the agenda also related to the coronavirus pandemic, and related to the offering of leave to city employees under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and how the city would cover utilities service during the state of emergency.
The city moved to pass both those items as well.
The first is a resolution providing employees up to two weeks of paid leave at their regular rate of pay, with full time employees receiving up to 80 hours, and part-time employees compensated “based upon the average number of hours worked over the last six months.” It also allows the city to exclude emergency responders and healthcare providers from the list of employees. Employees may take advantage of the leave if they are subjected to a federal, state or local quarantine related to the virus, exhibit symptoms of the virus and seek medical diagnosis or are advised by a healthcare provider to self-quarantine. It also allows use of the leave to care for a relative who is quarantined or to care for children in the event their school or child care provider is closed.
Those who find themselves unable to find care for their children following the two-week period are also eligible for up to 12 weeks of additional leave under the Emergency Family Medical Leave Expansion Act.
The second, a municipal order, places a moratorium on utility service disconnections and defines billing practices during the state of emergency. While the order calls for a temporary suspension of disconnections for non-payment, for the safety and well-being of both city employees and citizens, it does allow for disconnections, “if it is for the purpose of public health, danger to the community, or reasons other than non-payment.”
The order also suspends late fees on all “utilities monitored by the Public Service Commission” during the emergency period, but maintains billing practices for utilities not monitored by the commission. The order also orders utility employees to “take all reasonable measures to limit in-person contact” and gives the city discretion to “determine the most reasonable method of payment plans upon the expiration of the COVID-19 state of emergency.”
In other action the city moved to adopt a resolution declaring their intention to continue as a member of the FIVCO Area Drug Enforcement (FADE) Task Force in the coming fiscal year, as well as to approve road block fundraising applications for 2020.
