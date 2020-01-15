Carter Skills U Adult Education is offering free GED tests for a limited time. This is a value of $120 and is for first-time individual tests.
Any retakes are a $10 charge, but various organizations are helping with these charges.
Staff holds open enrollment every Thursday at 10 a.m. for those interested in earning their GED. Also, they have partnered with KCTCS and offer an opportunity GED Plus Program where students who need a GED may apply and earn a college certificate in various areas such as Health Care, Business, Manufacturing, Transportation, or Construction/Trade while working on the GED. Funding is available for this 4-month or less program.
Contact 606-474-9375 for information and to register for testing.
The adult education office is located at 116 West Main Street in Grayson next door to the Grayson Public Library on the left hand side, upstairs and the first door on the right.
A site class is held at the Olive Hill Public Library at West Carter, at 120 Comet Drive, in operation on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.
