Whether New Year’s Eve means a dress-up party or wearing sweats and sitting on the couch, there’s one thing the activities have in common: food. Most New Year’s Eve parties’ fare consists of heavy appetizers, others feature breakfast. Here is a sampling.
PAPRIKA CHEESE SPREAD
from foodandwine.com
1 pound farmer's cheese
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
1⁄2 cup creme fraiche
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1⁄4 teaspoon hot Hungarian paprika
2 teaspoons sweet Hungarian paprika, plus more for garnish
1 teaspoon caraway seeds
2 tablespoons minced scallions
2 teaspoons drained small capers
Salt
Freshly ground pepper
In a food processor, process the cheese, butter, creme fraiche, mustard, hot paprika, the 2 teaspoons of sweet paprika and the caraway to a coarse spread. Add the scallions and capers and pulse to combine. Scrape the spread into a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with sweet paprika and serve. Serve with bread, radishes and cucumbers.
CRAB STUFFED MUSHROOMS
from spendwithpennies.com
16 large fresh mushrooms
4 oz cream cheese, softened
6 ounces crab, canned or frozen
2 green onions, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
1⁄4 teaspoon garlic salt
1⁄3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Topping
1⁄4 cup bread crumbs
1 tablespoon melted butter
Thaw crab meat if frozen (drain if canned). Preheat the oven to 375F. Mix cream cheese until smooth. Stir in remaining ingredients. Wipe mushrooms with a damp paper towel to remove any debris. Using a small spoon or tomato corer, remove stems and spoon out the insides of the mushroom. Discard (or freeze for soup). Divide the filling over the mushroom caps. Combine topping ingredients and sprinkle over mushrooms. Bake 18-20 minutes or until cooked through and tops are golden.
SLOW-COOKER SWEET PARTY MEATBALLS
from thechunkychef.com
26 oz bag frozen meatballs
1 1⁄2 cups BBQ sauce
12 oz jar chili sauce
1 cup honey
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
Place the meatballs in the slow cooker. In a large-size bowl, combine the BBQ sauce, chili sauce, honey, garlic powder and onion powder. Pour the mixture over the meatballs, stir to combine. Cook on LOW for 6 hours or on HIGH for 4 hours.
GORGONZOLA SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
from foodnetwork.com
2 (10-ounce) boxes chopped frozen spinach
1 box frozen artichoke hearts
3 tablespoons butter
4 cloves garlic, chopped
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup chicken stock
1 cup milk
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Pinch ground nutmeg, or to taste
1 cup Gorgonzola crumbles
1 1⁄2 cups shredded (a little larger than grated, available in tubs) Asiago or Parmigiano-Reggiano
Thick sesame bread sticks, for dipping
Celery hearts, trimmed for dipping
Pita crisps with Parmesan and herbs
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Defrost spinach 10 minutes on defrost setting in microwave then drain well by wringing out in dish towel. Defrost artichokes as well, 6 minutes on defrost in microwave then wring out and finely chop. Heat a sauce pot with butter over medium to medium-high heat. Add garlic to melted butter and stir 1 to 2 minutes, then sprinkle in flour and combine 1 minute more. Whisk in stock and milk and season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Thicken 2 minutes then remove from heat and melt in Gorgonzola. Stir in spinach and artichokes and half the shredded cheese then transfer to a small casserole and top with remaining cheese. Brown and bubble in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes. Serve with bread sticks, celery hearts and pita crisps for dipping.
ELVIS-INSPIRED PEANUT BUTTER BRUNCH PARFAIT
from foodnetwork.com
3 cups whole milk
1⁄3 cup granulated sugar
1⁄4 cup cornstarch
1⁄8 teaspoon kosher salt
3 large egg yolks, beaten
3⁄4 cup smooth peanut butter
6 slices bacon
1⁄4 cup pure maple syrup
1 1⁄2 cups heavy cream
3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar
15 butter waffle cookies, such as Jules Destrooper, lightly crushed (about 2 cups)
3 small bananas, sliced into rounds about 1⁄8-inch thick
Heat 2 3⁄4 cups of the milk in a large saucepan over medium until hot but not boiling. Whisk the granulated sugar, cornstarch and salt in a large bowl. Whisk in the egg yolks and the remaining 1⁄4 cup milk. Whisk half of the hot milk into the egg mixture until smooth, and then gradually whisk the egg mixture into the heated milk. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until the mixture boils and thickens, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the peanut butter until melted. Transfer to a bowl. Press plastic wrap directly onto the surface and chill until set, at least 4 hours.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F with a rack set on the middle shelf. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the bacon on a cooling rack set over a baking sheet. Brush both sides of the bacon with the maple syrup. Bake until golden brown and slightly crispy, rotating the baking sheet halfway through, 20 to 25 minutes. Place on the lined baking sheet and cool completely. The bacon will continue to crisp as it cools. Break each piece of cooled bacon in half.
Whip the heavy cream and confectioners' sugar in a large mixing bowl with a hand mixer to soft to medium peaks. Refrigerate until ready to use.
To assemble, loosen the chilled pudding by whisking it until smooth and creamy. Spoon 1⁄4 cup of the pudding into the bottom of a 10- to 12-ounce glass.
Layer in this order: 1⁄4 cup crushed waffle cookies, half of a sliced banana, 1⁄4 cup whipped cream, 1⁄4 cup pudding and a light sprinkle of additional crushed waffle cookies. Top each parfait with a dollop of the remaining whipped cream and 2 bacon halves.
