Rhythm. Timing. Coordination. And a driving, percussive beat.
No, we're not talking about music or dance – though we could be – we're talking cheerleading. Specifically, we're talking cheerleading as practiced at Olive Hill's Empower Athletics, where the studio's two teams are preparing for national level competition in Florida this year. The Empower teams have done very well at all of their competitions this year, explained Empower coach Chris Pereyra, with “scores all in the 90s and up.”
The students at the studio are divided into a youth team, for those under age 11, and a junior team, for those age 11 to 14.
“They're what's called an All Star team,” Pereyra explained. It's competition based on studios, rather than school teams, where the kids compete “at a higher performance level.”
Rather than performing cheers for a team as part of the competition, the girls perform a two and a half minute routine that focuses on skills only. Think of the tumbling, flipping and pyramid building of cheerleading and you get the idea. The girls practice and compete year round as well, with showcases in December and the national competition in April.
The girls practice hard, three days a week for a total of five hours, as well as working on the routines on their own time. Sometimes those practices would be on individual techniques, but when they are gearing up for a competition, he explained, they go through their routines, over and over, until they have them down pat. That level of practice and dedication is what gained them their high scores and their chance at a Grand Champion title in April.
“We look for every aspect (of the routine),” he said. “They have to be open to criticism... and they work hard.”
That goes for the youth team as well as the junior team.
“We coach this young team the same way we would coach the older team,” he said. “We have the same expectations.”
Those expectations have paid off for the girls. Though both teams consist of kids middle school aged and younger, Pereyra explained, “they all tumble at a high school level.”
Maylee Thomas, a nine-year-old on the youth team, said she started last year, after a friend asked her, and said that though it's hard work, it's also very rewarding.
“Ever since I started it, I've just loved it,” she said. “It's a lot of hard work, but hard work pays off.”
Emily Pereyra, who coaches the teams along with her husband Chris, said they've had the studio open since 2016, but their students have been competing in the All Star league for only two years. Being able to take their students to a national level competition and “set a bigger goal,” she said, has been “much more rewarding.”
“It makes this seem not that much like work,” she said.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
