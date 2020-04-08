GRAYSON Carter County Fiscal Court met in special session last week, with magistrates spread out in the courtroom to maintain social distancing recommendations.
While the courthouse itself had been closed to the public at the previous fiscal court meeting, the court was able to maintain requirements for keeping the meeting open to the public by broadcasting the proceedings on Facebook Live.
While the main purpose of the meeting was to approve the jail budget, the county also took advantage of the meeting to adopt a resolution declaring 911 dispatchers first responders and a part of critical infrastructure. Without them answering calls, Judge Executive Mike Malone noted, it would be impossible for fire, police and rescue units to assist those in need.
The court also moved to approve the detention center budget, and Carter County Jailer R.W. Boggs discussed proposed changes to the detention center's medical contracts. Boggs said one of the changes they are considering is a move from 8-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts. He said that would take evening medical passes off of jail staff, and should reduce the need for medical transports.
“I believe we will save money,” Boggs said, noting that when nurses are performing medical duties, it is easier for them to spot false complaints, whereas jail staff must err on the side of caution and transport inmates to an off-site medical facility. He said the move to 12-hour shifts and an increased nurse presence in the jail will reduce those medical transports.
“Nobody goes out when the nurses are there,” Boggs said.
The court also discussed plans for their next regular meeting, which they plan to do remotely, rather than in the courtroom. Malone told magistrates that they will need to download the Zoom remote meeting software to their mobile device, or log in via a computer web browser, and accept the meeting invite. That meeting will also be pushed out via Facebook live to ensure the meeting is open to the public.
While that is the plan for now, county attorney Brian Bayes said the county can't be sure what the future holds for fiscal court meeting protocols.
“The rules we were working under two weeks ago aren't the same as we're working under now, or will be working with in two weeks,” Bayes told the court.
Malone said the county needs to take the issue seriously, even if it seems that some measures are overkill.
“The COVID-19 thing almost seems imaginary, but... it is real,” Malone said. He noted that there are likely a lot of folks walking around with the virus who are not exhibiting symptoms, but that they could still spread the virus to others. Some, he said, especially those with other underlying conditions “will never recover full lung capacity.”
He added that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “is a credible source,” noting that he has worked under both Democratic and Republican administrations during his tenure and that he takes Fauci seriously when he estimates the nation could see between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths from the virus.
The court also moved to keep the county courthouse building closed to the public “until further notice,” an extension of their previous notice.
“This may be done in a month, it may be six months,” Malone said of the plan to extend the previous closure.
The court also discussed scheduling for road crews, noting that if the road crews did need to be furloughed they would look at options that would allow the county to continue covering insurance for impacted employees. If employees are sent home with pay, however, they will need to remain on call for any emergency road repairs.
In the meantime they are encouraging the road department to continue working employees, focusing on projects that can be completed with one employee, such as an equipment operator, and maintaining social distancing on any project that requires more than one employee. This could include paying mileage to any employees required to utilize their own vehicles to reach a job site, rather than riding together in a county vehicle.
When working outdoors, Malone said, it should be easy for the employees to maintain social distancing, but road department supervisor Jason Carroll was clear in his desire to keep employees from riding together in county vehicles.
Magistrate Chris Huddle said that he would like for road crews to “keep working until ordered to shut down,” to maintain progress on road projects, but that if the county was ordered to shut down road operations he would be in favor of continuing to pay those furloughed employees.
If the county gets an order from the state to shut down road work, he said, the court could address the issue at that time.
Contact the writer at jwells@journaltimes.com.
