There is a positive case of COVID-19 in Greenup County.
Chris Crum, the director of the Greenup County Health Department, said there is one confirmed positive patient — a 27-year-old female — in Greenup County.
In the press release Wednesday, the health department reminded everyone to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and to stay at home unless they need to be out for essential needs.
There are several cases in northeastern Kentucky, including seven cases in Boyd, one in Lawrence, two in Lewis and one in Greenup. There are currently zero positive cases in Carter County, but Carter County Health Director Jeff Barker says, as of Tuesday, 68 had been tested. Thirty-one have come back negative. Carter is awaiting results of the other 37.
