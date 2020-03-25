OLIVE HILL Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by ordering the closing of restaurant dining rooms and non-essential businesses during the requested self-isolation quarantine period.
That doesn't mean you need to live on frozen dinners or cook all your meals at home, though. Restaurants are still allowed to prepare and sell food, and the Olive Hill Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of local establishments that are still serving food for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery while their dining rooms are closed by state order.
Chamber President Lisa Messer Conley has asked locals to continue supporting these businesses with carryout and delivery orders during this precarious time.
“Remember, they are the ones who support our children, our schools, and our community,” she said.
Restaurants remaining open for take out orders include:
1. Henri's Deli, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. with delivery, curbside service and carryout, 315-2340
2. The Drive-In, 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. with delivery, curbside service and carryout, 315-2025
3. Walker's, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. with curbside and carryout service, 286-5931, open until 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday, 286-5931
4. Tyler's Pizza, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. with delivery, curbside service and carryout, open until 11 p.m. on Friday, from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Sunday, 286-4583 *Tyler's is also feeding the elderly free delivered meals, of cheeseburger or hotdog and fries, from 1 – 4 p.m. in Olive Hill city limits only
5. Tres Hermanos, curbside service, 286-0030
6. Tre Fratelli, Noon – (hours variable, please call ahead), curbside and carryout, 225-9678
7. McDonald's, drive through service only, 286-0203
8. Giovanni's Pizza, drive through and delivery, 315-2012
9. Subway, drive through, 286-0003
10. Dairy Queen, drive through and carryout, 286-5260
11. Upper Tygart Mini Mart, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. carryout service, open at 6 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday, 286-8400
12. Racer's Food Mart, carryout and drive through, 286-6683
13. Tierney's Cavern, at Carter Caves State Park, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday – Sunday, carryout, 286-4411
14. Marathon, carryout, 286-0264
15. Speedway, carryout, 286-6187
Messer Conley also announced that the chamber is accepting “Needful Applications” from adult, primary caregivers employed by local businesses who have been impacted during the shutdown. Applications will be kept confidential and decided upon anonymously by the board of directors.
The assistance is being offered for utility assistance, gasoline for transportation needs, food, and minor auto repairs. The assistance will be paid directly to the provider of the service needed.
Messer Conley asked business members to nominate their employees who are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the business closures, either by having hours severely cut or from being laid off, but noted that an application was not a guarantee of assistance.
“We expect several applications (will) be filled out, but want to help as much as possible,” she said.
Contact the writer at jwells@journaltimes.com.
