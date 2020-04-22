ASHLAND In less than a month, two area women have been killed as a result of domestic violence.
On March 13, 29-year-old Keilee Sparks, of Greenup, was gunned down inside a West Virginia Tudor’s Biscuit World by the father of her child, according to court records. On April 8, authorities in South Carolina reported 24-year-old Kodie Patrick was shot and killed by her boyfriend, 22-year-old Isaiah Gedeon, outside a motel before he turned the gun on himself. The two Ashlanders were expecting a baby at the time.
In both cases, emergency protection orders — what Kentucky calls a restraining order — were issued against the suspected shooters. In both cases, the future murder victim rescinded the order. While, statistically speaking, women are more likely to be a victim of domestic abuse, men receive their fair share, too.
Take the case of 43-year-old Stacey T. Arnett pending in Boyd County Circuit Court. Arnett is accused of hitting her boyfriend with a car in October 2019. Already under indictment in that incident, Arnett is suspected of breaking into the same man’s garage, breaking a mirror on his motorcycle and threatening to kill him.
Ann Perkins, director of Safe Harbor — the area’s emergency shelter for domestic violence victims — said domestic violence can affect any walk of life.
“There’s a million reasons why people get into abusive relationships and stay,” Perkins said.
“I’ve had lawyers and doctors come to me for help. It can literally affect anyone.”
‘A very, very volatile situation’
While it’s hard to pin down the local numbers — a federal report shows domestic violence is only reported about 50% of the time — Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods has seen his share of calls over his 40-year career in law enforcement.
When Woods first wore the badge, he said there wasn’t much officers could do because of the laws. He said at the time, in order to arrest a perpetrator the victim had to swear out a warrant — no matter if they had a black eye or a red mark on their face.
“It was against the law to arrest a man in his house without a warrant for something like that, and there were a lot of women back then who were still housewives,” Woods said. “Most of them were afraid of losing their support and their kids. Besides getting them resources, there wasn’t much we could do.”
Starting in the early 1990s, Woods said legislators in Frankfort tightened up the laws, giving officers more tools to cool down situations and make arrests. About 20 years ago, when Woods was a state trooper, he recalled one way he deescalated a situation.
“When I showed up, I could tell they’d been tearing everything up, but I didn’t see any marks on either one of them, but I could tell the situation wasn’t stable,” Woods said. “By law, I have to stay until it’s stable.”
Woods said he asked the man of the house — who’d been drinking — if he could take him to his mother’s house down the holler. The man refused, Woods said. So Woods asked the man’s wife for a blanket, a pillow and a cup of coffee.
“They asked me what I needed that for, and I told them if I got to sit here and babysit you all night, then I’ll be comfortable,” Woods said.
After the wife brought Woods a cup of coffee, the man came out of the kitchen, ready to go to his mama’s house, the sheriff recalled.
“That helped the problem for that night, but we were back again,” Woods said. “There’s only so much you can do.”
Woods estimated about 60% of the domestic calls are repeat offenders — most of them have alcohol or drugs in the mix. Sometimes the perpetrator is carted off in handcuffs, which can lead to an even more explosive situation, Woods said.
“We don’t see it as often as we used to, but sometimes they’ll forget what daddy just did and the kids will run back from the neighbors and the wife gets in the middle of it and next thing you know, they’re shouting at you,” Woods said.
“Sometimes, they might even hit you. With emotions that high, it’s a very, very volatile situation.”
Other times, the victim will take fill out an emergency protective order, Woods said.
“I always tell them, this is just a piece of paper,” Woods said. “I honestly don’t know what the answer is here. We try to do our best and get them the resources they need, but there’s only so much we can do.”
Those emergency protective orders are signed at all hours, day or night, said Boyd County Judge George Davis III.
“I’ve been on call since 1999,” Davis said, with a laugh. “Judges have to sign arrest warrants, search warrants and protection orders at odd hours. I’ve gotten out of bed many times in the middle of the night to sign an order — it’s a little easier now that’s all electronic. It used to be paper until three to four years ago.”
Added Davis: “A lot of of these domestic fights tend to culminate in the wee hours of the morning.”
Although district court judges handle the brunt of the EPOs in Boyd County, Davis and his colleague Judge John Vincent share that duty because Boyd County doesn’t have a family court. While the protective orders give the court power to throw someone in jail for violating it, Davis said it’s still just a piece of paper.
“It does have the power of contempt of court, but it’s not going to stop a bullet,” Davis said. “It can help separate the victim from the abuser, but if they’re going to do something, they will.”
Of course, many times the victim will drop the EPO a few days later, Davis said. Whether it be due to threats made by the perpetrator or a feeling that things will be different this time, Davis said he’s seen some come petitioners come before him five or six times.
“Most people wonder why they don’t get out of the relationship, but you have to think, they’re in a situation where they’re told every day there’s no hope,” Davis said.
“They make that one call to the police, but then that fear that’s ingrained in them kicks in and they capitulate to the threats or they think it’s going to get better.”
If an assault reaches the level of a felony — strangulation was recently reclassified as a felony in Kentucky — it falls under the purview of Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley’s office. In misdemeanor cases, it goes to the County Attorney for prosecution.
Copley said the biggest issue is the victim’s cooperation with the prosecution.
“A lot of times, they’ll reconcile with the abuser and we’ll receive a phone call or a letter saying they want the charges dismissed,” Copley said. “My office will not dismiss charges because the victim asked us to. We will always take into account their feelings, but we won’t dismiss solely on that.”
Besides getting a conviction, Copley said her office tries to work to get the victim in touch with services.
“If we can get them into Safe Harbor or somewhere like that, it gives them the tools to break the cycle,” Copley said.
“When there’s kids involved, we can get the Cabinet (for Health and Family Services) involved to keep an extra set of eyes on the household.”
But a lot of times, the victim will say they want the help and not follow through, Copley said. For those who do, Copley said she’s seen good outcomes.
“They break the cycle,” she said. “If they work the programs, they can get the tools they need to get out to the situation.”
‘Sick kind of love’
For more than 30 years, Safe Harbor has offered counseling, shelter and other services to women and children who have experienced domestic violence. The only domestic violence shelter in northeastern Kentucky, it serves survivors from Carter, Greenup, Lawrence, Boyd and Elliott counties. Over the course of her career, Director Ann Perkins said she’s seen hundreds of survivors walk through the door — it appears childhood trauma is one answer to the riddle of why domestic violence happens.
“It’s a hard cycle for people to get out of because it’s complicated by the families they grow up in,” Perkins said. “A lot of victims grow up in dysfunctional families, so they don’t have the opportunity to see what a healthy relationship looks like. Perpetrators are also traumatized as children. So they grow up in violent households, then become violent later on in life.”
Perkins continued, “That’s further complicated with drugs and alcohol. I can almost guarantee in the recent cases we’ve had (the Sparks homicide and the South Carolina murder-suicide), childhood trauma played a part in it. Very few people act out and do something horrible like that without giving hints along the way.”
For instance, in the Sparks homicide, suspect Gary Lee Damron is accused of threatening to blow the victim’s brains out in a 2015 emergency protection order petition. Perkins said usually an abuser “will tell you who they are.”
“We see it a lot, especially when someone is killed,” Perkins said.
“They say they’re going to kill them and it might go on for years. Then, finally they do it.”
Of course, the relationship doesn’t usually start out like that, Perkins said. There’s a “honeymoon phase” where everything is great — then the abuser moves in and trouble starts to arise, Perkins said.
“They start escalating, usually verbally,” she said. “Then they start pushing and shoving.
They control the finances and where they work. I’ve talked with a lot of survivors, and most of them say they could handle the physical abuse, but it’s the mental abuse that’s hard to break.”
And psychological abuse tends to be more prevalent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pepper in drug and alcohol abuse, depression and anxiety disorders, and it can be even harder for victims to break from the cycle, Perkins said.
“Unresolved childhood trauma is the root of a lot of this,” Perkins said.
“You couple that with substance abuse and it becomes even more difficult to get people out of the cycle. It’s a tough nut to crack. Because you can talk until you’re blue in the face and it won’t do anything.”
The main thing is to teach victims that “they don’t have to live like that,” Perkins said.
Through counseling, job training and finding a shelter out of the abusive home, victims can restart their lives instead of going back to their abuser, she said.
But that’s easier said than done, she noted.
The attempts to reconcile with the abuser leads the victim right back into the same old way of life, Perkins said.
“Honestly, a lot of them go back because they love them (the abuser). It’s a sick kind of love, but it’s love nonetheless,” Perkins said. “Other times, the perpetrator will threaten their jobs, or blackmail them or make them convinced they’ll get the kids taken away.”
When dating, Perkins said potential victims should use their gut feeling about a partner.
“Everyone is different, so your intuition can be your best tool,” she said. “If I had to pick a couple warning signs I think if they’re alienating you from your friends and family, that’s a huge red flag. They’re cutting you off from support you need to get out.”
Continued Perkins: “The other one is if you think you’re going to change him once he shows aggression. People usually don’t change on their own like that. If he’s getting drunk and being aggressive, you’re probably not going to change him.”
Over at Pathways, Director of Emergency Services Rebecca Bauder said when victims do reach out for help, the center has services such as individual counseling and group therapies for domestic violence victims. Right now, one of the biggest concerns is there has been a decrease in the demand for those services due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Bauder said.
“It’s scary, because individuals are trapped in their home with the perpetrator,” Bauder said. “They are not able to reach out and get help like they used to, because that person is sitting right there instead of leaving for work.”
Bauder said once the restrictions get lifted, she expects an influx of calls to the center.
“We’re very concerned about the vulnerable populations like children who aren’t able to reach out right now,” she said. “When these get lifted, there’s going to be wave of calls.”
While domestic violence and mental health emergency calls to Pathways have decreased, Bauder did note substance abuse issues have remained steady.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, here are some resources:
• Safe Harbor: (606) 329-9304
• Pathways: (606) 324-1141
• Police: 911
• Boyd County Court House: (606) 739-4131
• National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE
• Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services domestic violence website: KCADV.org
WARNING SIGNS
Domestic violence can affect people regardless of income, race, creed, gender, sexual orientation or religion. Abuse can be physical, financial, sexual, psychological or emotional. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence has the following signs to look out for from potential abusers:
• Extreme jealousy, possessiveness and controlling behavior over finances, the victim’s clothing and who they associate with.
• Verbal abuse, humiliating the victim in front of others, embarrassment of the victim at work, blaming the victim for anything bad that happens and demeaning the victim publicly or privately.
• Cruelty to animals, abuse of other family members and children, unpredictability and a bad temper.
• Forced sex and birth control sabotage.
• Preventing the victim from working or attending school.
• Accusations of infidelity. Anyone experiencing domestic violence may call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or they call Safe Harbor locally at (606) 329-9304.
STATISTICS
In the research for this article, The Daily Independent found there isn’t just one measure of the scope of the domestic violence problem in American society. The common figure cited by domestic violence survivor advocates is one and three women will experience some form of domestic violence in their life time. One in four men will experience the same. Here are some of the hard numbers The Daily Independent uncovered from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FBI, the Bureau of Justice Statistics and the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
• FBI’s Uniformed Crime Report shows there were 1.5 million “crimes against persons” reported to authorities in 2018 — which includes homicides, kidnappings, rapes and assaults. Of those 1.5 million crimes, 393,000 of suspects had a familial relationship with the victim.
• Of the 14,123 murder victims reported to the FBI, 131 were coded was being a result of a domestic violence situation. However, 519 victims were wives to their killer, 531 were girlfriends, 201 were boyfriends and 119 were husbands. Please note the FBI lists partners in gay couples under the acquaintances category — roughly 2,700 were coded there.
• The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey of States from 2010-2012 estimated almost 45 million women over the age of 12 experienced sexual violence, physical violence or stalking in their lifetimes. Almost 35 million men experienced the same. The estimates for psychological abuse nationally is almost 57 million for women and 54 million for men.
• That same survey placed the number for physical abuse of Kentucky women over their lifetime at 775,000, and psychological abuse at 979,000. The survey estimated 572,000 men were victims of physical abuse and 770,000 experienced psychological abuse.
