Dog warden duties and how the city should deal with county reticence to enforce animal control laws within city limits were issues on the minds of Olive Hill City Council and Mayor Jerry Callihan during their regular February meeting.
City attorney Derrick Willis spoke with the mayor and council about a recent phone call from Grayson Mayor George Steele asking the Olive Hill city attorney to work with them on the dog issue that has frustrated the leadership of both cities.
But while both mayors have discussed the possibility of a lawsuit against the county leadership, Willis told council last Tuesday he “think(s) there is a chance for diplomacy rather than confrontation.”
He told the mayor and council that it came down to the “shall” vs “may” language of KRS 258.195(2). That section says that cities “may” employee their own dog warden, and further says they “may” also enter into an interlocal agreement to have their municipal animal control issues handled by a county or other dog control entity.
The county believes that this section, therefore, requires one or the other of the cities to either hire their own animal control officer or enter into an interlocal agreement to have another entity enforce their laws.
If the section used the word “or” between those two options, Willis said in a follow up conversation after the meeting, it might be even more ambiguous. But since it does not, he said, it means theses are options that the cities can, but do not have to, choose between.
He said he has spoken to attorney for the Kentucky League of Cities, Chris Johnson – who has written on this topic for the league – and “he agrees that it (the language of the KRS) requires the county to enforce (several ordinances).”
The county doesn't have to enforce any ordinances that the city may pass related to animal control. But the county is required, he said, to enforce those state and county ordinances related to animal control regardless of whether those violations of the ordinances occur in a city or in the county.
Willis said if the first half of KRS258.195(2) used the word “shall” rather than “may,” then, “their (the county's) interpretation would be correct.” However, it does not say the cities “shall” hire an animal control office or “may” enter into an interlocal agreement. It uses the word “may” throughout, which leaves the options open to cities without requiring it of them.
Willis said he has been in communication with the office of county attorney Brian Bayes, and they are waiting for an opinion from the Kentucky Associate of Counties (KACo) before they proceed. But Willis is still confident that attorneys for the city and the county will be able to come to some sort of agreement on the interpretation of the law that doesn't require litigation.
The biggest sticking point for the cities in terms of signing an interlocal agreement with the county has been the fees associated with the agreement.
At $75 per dog plus $750 per year for operating expenses, the interlocal agreement has the potential to turn into a lot of cash for the cities.
“I understand everyone is strapped for cash,” Willis said, but added he still thinks coming to some sort of agreement will serve the county and cities better than a legal battle.
He said he is still planning a meeting with the mayors of both cities after Steele asked him to take up the issue on behalf of Grayson as well, due to a conflict of interest for Grayson city attorney Jason Greer, who also works in the office of the county attorney.
But Callihan, echoing the sentiments of his Grayson counterpart, seemed ready for a legal fight if it became necessary. While Willis was discussing the possibility of some agreement, Callihan was asking about a previous move from the county to have the cities rescind their municipal animal control ordinances so they could enforce county laws within the city limits.
“What about when they made us take away our city dog ordinances?” Callihan asked. “They asked us to do away with it, so we done away with it.”
That, Willis said, is one of the issues that will be addressed during further conversations with the county attorney's office.
In other action council heard from Brandon Marcum, with Harshaw Trane, on the status of the city's energy savings program, which includes updates to water meters. While he said they are “30 to 45 days away” from full implementation, once the entire system is up the city will get daily alarms if there are leaks detected anywhere in the water system, and the percentage of water that is being lost to the leak. The city can then inform the customer of the leak so that repairs can be made.
He also emphasized that although they are at least a month away from having that system up and running completely, they will still be around to help with any issues that arose with the automated billing or the importing of meter reader data.
“We're not done until you tell us we're done,” Marcum told council.
Council also moved to repeal a section of their code enforcement ordinance that related to the members of council serving as the code enforcement appeals board. Willis recommended to council that they instead appoint members to the board from the community. Council said they would solicit for volunteers to the board.
City clerk and treasurer Chimila Hargett said she was planning some “housekeeping” of ordinances that needed to be updated so that they could be updated, codified, and made available online for public viewing. This would include the changes suggested by Willis for code enforcement, she said.
Council also moved to approve the treasurer's report, accepted police and fire reports, and tasked code enforcement officer Taylor Duncan with looking into what would be required from the state for the closure of sections of Old Route 60 on May 16 for a Youth Block Party.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
