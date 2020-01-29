A small item on the Grayson City Council agenda ended up turning into a big discussion at the council regular January meeting, on Jan. 14.
That item, under new business, was discussion of an ordinance establishing the City Administrative Officer position.
Mayor George Steele, who said that he was blessed to be retired and to be able to work as a full-time mayor, commented that a future mayor might not be able to dedicate the same level of attention to the day-to-day running of the city. In that case, he said, the city might need to hire an administrative officer.
Grayson resident Larry Doucet, who showed up specifically to ask questions about the agenda item, said he was opposed to the establishment of the position because of the cost. He said that in Paris, Kentucky the city pays their city manager – an equivalent position to administrative officer – around $135,000 per year. To get someone who understands the job and has the background necessary, he said, would cost Grayson nearly as much.
“We can't keep (city employees) working,” he said. “There's no way the city of Grayson can afford that.”
“Instead of taking that money and spending it on a position we don't need, let's give (city employees) a raise,” Doucet continued.
Steele said that the city wasn't planning to hire an administrative officer at any time in the near future. Instead, he said, they would simply like to pass an ordinance establishing and defining the posting, in case they did need to hire someone in the future.
“Don't you think it's okay to establish (the position)?” Steele asked, if the city wasn't moving to hire anyone at present.
Doucet countered that, no, he didn't. Because, he said, once the position was established the city could then move to fill the position without any community input.
George said that he was simply putting the idea forward for council consideration at the January meeting, and that he wouldn't ask council to enter into a first reading until their next regular meeting.
“This town is going to grow immensely in the next few years,” Steele said. As a result, he said, the city need to “proactively prepare” for that growth.
The city won't be able to handle that level of growth with a part time mayor, he said. But establishing an administrative officer position would allow a part time mayor to run and continue to work their “day job,” at the same time. That way, he said, it wouldn't limit anyone from feeling they could run for the mayor's position.
Doucet spoke following former councilperson Jennifer McGlone, who was back to continue asking questions about the city's agreement with the county on the pick up of stray and abandoned dogs.
“It's a statewide problem,” Steele told McGlone of the conflict between cities and counties regarding the responsibilities of the county dog warden.
Council discussed, and ultimately moved, to retain Olive Hill City Attorney Derrick Willis to represent them on the issue, as Grayson City Attorney Jason Greer had a conflict of interest. Greer also works in the county attorney's officer under Carter County Attorney Brian Bayes.
The city also moved to approve a CAP contract for the Grayson Pedestrian Network Project. This sidewalk project, which Emergency Management Director Roger Dunfee, and assistant director JoAnne Dunfee, have been working on has finally received approval and a grant from the transportation cabinet, however the project has to be completed with funds borrowed by the city. The city will then be reimbursed for those expenditures, up to $400,000.
Council also moved to approve a bid on the C.W. Stevens Boulevard project, with Adam Wells submitting the winning bid for blacktop preparation.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.