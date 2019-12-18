Former Grayson City Councilperson and mayoral candidate Jennifer McGlone visited fiscal court last week to tell the magistrates a story and to ask questions about the role of the animal control officer in the cities of Grayson and Olive Hill.
Fiscal court has said that dog warden Woddy Maddix will not be picking up animals in the two cities because the cities failed to agree to the terms of an interlocal agreement that the county put to the cities. That agreement would have given Maddix, a county employee, jurisdiction within the two cities and allow him to, among other things, pick up stray or abandoned dogs within the city limits.
The agreement, however, also required the cities to each contribute $750 a year to the animal shelter, for purposes of spaying or neutering animals picked up within city limits. It also would have required the cities to remit $75 for each animal picked up within city limits.
Both Grayson and Olive Hill rejected the proposed agreement and chose not to pass them. As a result, the county is not picking up animals within city limits. Though they will take animals from individuals living in the city if they bring them to the animal shelter, judge executive Mike Malone has said that the cities themselves will have to find ways to hold and transport animals to the shelter if they wish to tackle animal problems on a municipal level.
This brings us to McGlone's stories. She had been talking with students from Kentucky Christian University who were taking care of an abandoned dog. They wanted to help find it a new home, and hoped that the dog warden would come retrieve the dog and place it in the county shelter, which is a no-kill shelter, until someone chose to adopt it.
McGlone worked with the students and when it became apparent that the county would not pick up the animal, McGlone offered to take the animal to the shelter herself. Her story has a happy ending, though, as one of the young men decided he couldn't bear the idea of the dog going to a shelter. Instead the young man called McGlone and asked her to bring the dog back to him. That dog, at least, found a forever home, but McGlone said that this isn't the case for all abandoned or neglected animals, and told fiscal court that she feels for those animals and hoped that the county could help by picking up and taking in these animals that find themselves dropped off or otherwise without a home and wandering the city limits.
“To get down to my point, there's got to be a better way,” McGlone said of the current situation which excludes Grayson and Olive Hill from having animals picked up by the dog warden, and following up by asking why they couldn't be picked up from within the cities.
Malone said the answer, as was often the case with county issues, came down to money. Maddix, he explained, currently handles animal issues across the entirety of the county alone.
While he has some part time employees and volunteers who help at the shelter, all of the other duties of animal control in the county fall on Maddix's shoulders alone.
The county, Malone said, couldn't afford to hire another officer to help handle issues within city limits. He also said that because the cities refused to accept and enter into the interlocal agreement proposed by the county, the county wasn't legally allowed to operate within city limits.
If the interlocal agreement was accepted and passed by the two city councils, he said, then the county would be allowed to act within their limits.
But McGlone described that situation as, “not good and not right.”
“The way I look at it, as residents of both (the city and the county)... I feel like the county service isn't being offered,” she said.
McGlone then asked what it would take to improve the situation for the county.
“I just hate to see something that involves a living being take such low priority,” she said.
Malone suggested that if the cities found ways to collect and transport the animals themselves, either by hiring their own city dog warden or by putting the task onto other law enforcement officers, the county would then be obligated to take those animals, at no cost to the cities, when they were dropped off by that officer. But unless cities were willing to do that, or to accept the terms of and agree to the interlocal agreement, he said, the county simply couldn't afford to pick up animals within the cities.
McGlone thanked council for their time and said she would also be broaching the issue with the government of the two cities as well.
One thing McGlone wanted to get to the bottom of was the nature of the responsibility. While the county believes their hands are tied without an interlocal agreement, because they would be overstepping their jurisdiction, Grayson Mayor George Steele vehemently disagreed.
When McGlone came to Grayson City Council the next evening to raise the same issue (see City Council in this issue), Steele said a state court case has already ruled that the county is, indeed, responsible for meeting the needs of city residents as well, because they are also citizens of the county and pay county taxes.
Malone, however, believes the county is already living up to their obligation by accepting animals from city residents at no charge, including any animals that city employees might transport to the animal shelter.
Malone also noted that Maddix's duties don't begin and end with dogs, though those are the only animals currently housed at the animal shelter. He noted, for instance, that he had received a call, which he relayed to Maddix, about seven horses that were not being properly fed or taken care of. They were so famished, according to the report, that they were eating the bark off of trees and had escaped on at least one occasion, causing damage to surrounding property owners.
With neither the cities nor the county willing to back down from their positions, the animal control issue promises to be a point of conflict between city and county government until some solution is reached.
McGlone said she only hopes that solution comes sooner, rather than later.
In other action last Monday evening accepted reports from various departments, including the sheriff, solid waste, and road departments. The sheriff's department noted that, among other issues, they had served 154 papers in the past month, responded to 27 domestic disputes, completed 185 vehicle inspections, and that the sheriff had been contacted in some form 384 times.
Fiscal court also moved to renew its employee insurance plan, with a nine percent increase in rates. While Malone noted that there were cheaper insurance options available to the county if they were to work through the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO), going that route would have resulted in an increase of $400 for those whose plans included a spouse. Rather than passing that cost on to employees, the county chose to take the nine percent increase.
The county also moved to approve Will Wilhoit's appointment to the Board of Ethics and to approve Carl Steagall as a member of the ambulance board. In addition they moved to change the schedule for solid waste's large item dumpsters in the county. The dumpsters will now be placed near Olive Hill for the first weekend in the month with a Thursday through Saturday range, and near Grayson for Thursday through Saturday on the third weekend of the month.
Though new ambulance service director Rick Loperfido was not present at the meeting, Malone said that the ambulance service seemed to be “doing well” under Loperfido's leadership. Among the changes Loperfido made were taking the existing 12-hour schedule to a 24-hour schedule and moving a part time truck permanently to Olive Hill to deal with issues on the western end of the county more expediently.
The schedule change, to 24 hours on and 48 hours off for emergency service employees, seemed to be helping the service make sure that they had employees available to handle calls while also helping reduce costs.
The court also moved to table several issues related to the sheriff's 2020 budget until a future meeting.
