Restaurants may have their dining rooms closed by state order, but that doesn't mean you can't still order a meal from them. Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce Coordinator McClain Dyer released a list of Grayson area restaurants that are still providing delivery or carry-out service.
“Though Governor Beshear has closed all dining rooms in restaurants, these businesses will be doing carryout, delivery, or drive through services,” Dyer said in an email to press outlets. “We want to encourage all citizens to support local businesses at this time. These are the businesses that sponsor your kids little league baseball team, your charity event or your fundraisers.”
The list of restaurants included many popular sit-down locations, such as Cafe 1947, Bayso's and Tres Hermanos.
The full list is provided below:
1. Giovanni's Pizza
2. Melini Cucina
3. Huddle House
4. Johnny's Pizza
5. ZZ Bar & Grill
6. Cafe 1947
7. Subway
8. Bayso's, providing call in and pay/pick-up from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
9. Tres Hermanos, drive-through service
10. Wendy's, drive-through and carry out
11. Raider Mart, carry out and drive-through
12. Pizza Hut, drive-through and deliveries
13. Super Quik, carry out only
14. Momma's Kitchen in Rush
15. Tre Fratelli, on US 60 near Olive Hill
16. Star County Market in Rush, curbside service
17. Kentucky Fried Chicken, drive-through
18. Papa John's, delivery service
19. Tierney's Cavern Restaurant at the Carter Caves Lodge
20. McDonald's
21. Taco Bell
The Hogs Trough will remain closed during this time.
Dyer also announced that the Carter County Youth Leadership's Carter County Clean-Up and CCYL graduation ceremony have both been postponed at this time.
“The executive committee is sad to announce these things but it is necessary in order to flatten the curve.” Dyer said.
Plans for the Memory Days 50th anniversary celebration are still set to proceed as normal at this time. Dyer said the committee is “monitoring the coronavirus crisis” and will provide updates if there are any changes to the planned schedule.
