If Grayson City Council didn't approve speed bumps last month on Bradford Street, they did during their regular meeting last week.
We reported last month that council had initially considered tabling the motion, but then moved to approve it. Councilman Terry Stamper, though, believed that the issue had been tabled. While Councilperson Pam Nash's motion last month almost died for lack of a second, Stamper eventually seconded the motion to table. Council then, however, discussed other options, including altering the configuration to approve two of the three requested speed bumps.
While Stamper didn't think that motion passed at the time, Nash and city attorney Jason Greer believed that the issue had been passed.
This discussion lead to a request to review the tape of that last meeting, and the postponement of a motion to approve the minutes for that meeting until that review could be completed and the contents of the minutes verified.
But if the motion was not approved at that time, it was approved on Tuesday evening when council moved to approve the installation of the traffic control devices “contingent on (the requesters) meeting the ordinance standards for signatures.”
This was a result of an observation by councilman Duane Suttles, during the previous meeting, that not all of the signatories of the petition appeared to be addresses that would be impacted by the speed bumps. Instead, Suttles noted, some of the signatures came from residents who lived along a stretch of the road before the location of the proposed speed bumps.
In other action council voted to allow participants in the Genesis Recovery Program to continue using the senior citizen center for meetings at no cost. While those in support of the use noted that the heat was set at a constant temperature regardless of whether it was in use or not, and that lighting and water usage were minimal, those opposed to the use felt that those associated with the recovery program should pay a fee like anyone else who rents the space for private use.
Though city office staff noted that the city was not losing any rentals due to the recovery program use, and that if someone wanted to rent the room the recovery group was alerted that they would have to find alternate meeting space, Stamper and councilman Derrick McKinney voted against the continued usage.
Mayor George Steele said that, in his opinion, “what little damage they do is not worth kicking them out,” continuing to explain that given the area's drug problem, if the program could only help a few of the individuals enrolled, he felt the impact on the former addicts and there families was worth the small utility cost.
“I feel strongly about supporting it,” Steele said.
McKinney, however, noted that Pathways, who oversees the Genesis Recovery program, is a private business.
“We (wouldn't) let McDonald's have a party there for free,” McKinney said.
Despite the protests of McKinney, however, the motion passed with a vote of four to two, with McKinney and Stamper casting “no” votes.
In other action council voted to approve the installation of street lights along Plantation Drive, with McKinney abstaining from the vote, and to pass an amendment to the Board of Adjustment ordinance, setting membership at three.
Council also heard from Michelle Boggs regarding next year's Memory Days event. Boggs requested the closure of Main Street for the community festival, from Pomeroy to Hord Street. The streets will be closed after 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday of the event, and from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. While the street closure will allow event goers to enjoy the event without impacting businesses along the street, most of which are closed by 6, Boggs said they would eventually like to return the event to the Merchant's Parking Lot.
“It's no secret everyone wants Memory Days back in the Merchant's Parking Lot,” she said. “They just do.”
Council moved to approve Boggs's request for the street closures during the event.
Council also heard from Jennifer McGlone regarding the issue with the county not picking up stray dogs within the city limits. While McGlone was hoping to help the city and county come to some conclusion that would benefit both, she said after the meeting that the lines look to be solidly drawn in the county and city face off.
Steele, who also brought up the issue of the city paying as much as the county for a library that benefits the entire county and the usage of E911 service, told McGlone that residents of the city, “pay the same (county taxes) as everybody outside the city.”
But, he said, “I can't think of one tax dollar (the county) pays on the city.”
Steele also worried that agreeing to the interlocal agreement would lead to more strays in the city, as people would drop off their dogs there for the county to pick up.
“If we agree to that (interlocal agreement), we'd have every stray dog in the city,” Steele said.
Under the proposed interlocal agreement, the city would pay the county $750 each year to help cover spay and neuter costs, as well as $75 per dog picked up in the city. There is no such fee for picking up animals in the county, and anyone can take a dog to the animal shelter and turn it over at no cost to the individual surrendering the animal.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
