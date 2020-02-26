Community Hospice has scheduled a new Volunteer Orientation training. The two-day session will be Wednesday and Thursday, March 11 – 12, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The sessions will be held at the Community Hospice office located at 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland.
Although volunteers are needed for a variety of duties, there is a particular need for those interested in providing short in-home caregiver breaks, emotional support and companionship visitation, nursing home visits, chaplains providing spiritual support, military vet-to-vet visits, and at our Care Center as a greeter/receptionist or working with the hospitality cart. Volunteers determine when and how often they are available to assist – a few hours a week or just occasionally. All volunteers must complete the required training to be certified.
Community Hospice currently has more than 200 active volunteers in their nine county service area – Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott, Martin and Johnson counties in Kentucky, along with Lawrence and Scioto counties, Ohio. If you are interested in becoming a Hospice volunteer or to reserve your space, contact Andrea Arnett, Director of Volunteers, at 606-329-1890 or 1-800-926-6184.
