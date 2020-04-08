RUSH The closures of restaurant dining rooms and other businesses, in order to fight the spread of COVID-19, has been hard on a lot of businesses, their owners, and their employees.
“It's impacted us a lot,” said Tabatha Sexton, manager of Mama's Kitchen in Rush.
The restaurant has limited hours now, she explained, opening only for lunch – which is takeout only with the mandatory dining room closure order by Governor Andy Beshear.
“It's really hurt (the business),” Sexton added.
But the community has really stepped up to support the business, she said, and the restaurant in turn is doing what they can to support the community.
Other local businesses that have remained open, like the banks that are providing drive-up service, continue to place orders for their lunch.
She said a local church group that feeds the elderly and others who have a hard time leaving their home also insisted on paying for desserts that the restaurant tried to donate.
“We told her we'd rather donate them,” Sexton said.
But the group, who works with the Ashland Salvation Army to coordinate and distribute the meals, insisted on paying for the apple, peanut butter, and coconut pies, and a strawberry cake, that the restaurant tried to donate.
Though it wasn't a large amount, purchases like this do help local businesses like Mama's Kitchen, she said, and allow them to continue to support the community in kind.
Sexton said that although the church group insisted on paying, the restaurant has donated to others in the community. For example, they donated breakfast items – like pancake mix and eggs – to Star Elementary in support of the school's efforts to continue feeding children who rely on school breakfasts and lunches for their meals. She said it wasn't much, compared to the work the cafeteria workers are taking on to make sure children in the county don't go hungry; however, they were happy to be a part of helping feed the county's children.
She noted that while the novel coronavirus pandemic has hurt businesses, and made it hard on families and friends who can't be together for special events, it has definitely brought the community closer together in other ways. It's a side-effect of the response she'd like to see continue, she said, throughout the self-isolation period and after the danger has passed.
“If there is more we could do, we'd like to do that,” she said.
If you would like to support Mama's Kitchen by placing a take-out order, they are open for lunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and take orders by telephone at (606) 929-9705 during those hours.
