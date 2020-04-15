• On Sunday, March 22, Governor Andy Beshear issued an order closing all non-essential retailers to the public and mandating a postponement of all elective medical procedures. Businesses that may remain open during this emergency action include:
• Grocery Stores
• Pharmacies
• Banks
• Hardware Stores
• Gas Stations
• Other businesses that provide staple goods Non-essential retailers may provide services and goods online or through telephone orders during this time, and provide curbside delivery, but cannot be open to the public.
• The Carter County Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public, until further notice.
• Shoppes on the Hill will remain closed until further, and will not host any events or rent any facilities until after they reopen.
• The Carter County Clean Up sponsored by Carter County Youth Leadership and scheduled for April 25 has been postponed until further notice.
• The Olive Hill Welcome Center opening, originally planned for April 18, has been postponed indefinitely. The Chamber of Commerce is also extending their deadline to place advertisements in the “Discover Olive Hill” booklet.
• Olive Hill Church of the Nazarene Spring Bazaar has been rescheduled from April 4 to May 9.
• Commercial Bank of Grayson will be closing their Grayson and Olive Hill locations to lobby traffic. The bank will maintain regular hours for drive-through service until further notice. They will also open new accounts and work with loan clients by appointment, and remain available by telephone to answer any questions.
'We're really pushing our online banking at this time,' said bank president Mark Strother. He explained that they will answer any questions about online banking by telephone at 474-7811.
• All meetings at the Carter County Extension Office have been canceled until May 15.
• The American Legion Post 342 in Willard will be closed until further notice, “to ensure the safety and well being of our members, their families, and our entire community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said public relations officer Whitney Dalliare in a release to media. “At this time our regularly scheduled monthly meetings will be kept, however if someone is feeling sick please refrain from attending.”
• The Carter County Senior Citizens Centers operated by Northeast Kentucky Community Action will remain closed until further notice. Northeast is developing a plan to continue providing daily meals for senior citizens. No activities, however, will be conducted at the centers during the closure period. Seniors who normally attend the centers are encouraged to contact their local senior citizen center for more information regarding meals and updates on the reopening of the centers. For more information contact your local center or Trish Stevens, Senior Services Program Director, at (606)286- 4443.
