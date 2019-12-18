While Christmas may be the dominant holiday of the season, there are other holidays with food that’s just as delicious. Let’s give them a try.
Hanukkah
The eight-day Jewish celebration known as Hanukkah or Chanukah commemorates the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where according to legend, Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt.
WINE-BRAISED BEEF BRISKET
from allrecipes.com
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 teaspoon ground
black pepper
1 (3 pound) beef brisket
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 red onion, sliced
1 (14.5 ounce) can beef broth
1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
1⁄2 cup red wine
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix thyme, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl and rub the mixture over both sides of brisket.
Heat olive oil in a roasting pan over medium-high heat; place brisket in the hot oil and brown on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove brisket from pan and set aside.
Place red onion slices into the hot roasting pan and cook and stir until onion is slightly softened, about 2 minutes.
Stir in beef broth, tomato sauce, and wine.
Place the brisket back into the roasting pan and cover pan with foil.
Roast the brisket in the preheated oven for 1 hour; remove foil and baste brisket with pan juices. Place foil back over roasting pan and roast brisket until very tender and pan sauce has thickened, 1 1⁄2 to 2 more hours.
Kwanzaa
Kwanzaa is a weeklong holiday honoring African culture and traditions.
It falls between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 each year. Maulana Karenga, an African-American leader, proposed this observance and it was first celebrated between December 1966 and January 1967.
CHOCOLATE AND FRUIT CAKE
from hersheys.com
3⁄4 cup cocoa
1-3⁄4 cups sugar, divided
1⁄2 cup water
1⁄4 cup shortening
1⁄2 cup butter or margarine
(1 stick), softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 eggs
1-1⁄3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2⁄3 cup milk
CITRUS FILLING
(recipe follows)
4 cups fresh, sweetened fruit (sliced peaches, nectarine, strawberries, blueberries, kiwi fruit, sweet cherries - halved)
1⁄2 cup green grapes, halved
Heat oven to 350°F.
Grease and flour two 9-inch round baking pans.
Stir together cocoa, 1⁄2 cup sugar, water and shortening in small saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until shortening is melted and sugar is dissolved.
Remove from heat; cool.
Beat butter, remaining 1-1⁄4 cups sugar and vanilla in large bowl until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add cocoa mixture, beating until blended. Stir together flour, baking soda and salt; add alternately with milk to butter mixture.
Pour batter into prepared pans.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks. Cool completely.
Prepare CITRUS FILLING.
With a long serrated knife, using a sawing motion, split each cake layer in half horizontally, forming 4 layers. Place 1 layer on serving plate; spread about 1⁄3 cup filling over layer. Top with about 1 cup assorted fruit. Top with second cake layer; repeat procedure until all layers are stacked. Arrange fruit on top layer in a decorative design. Top with remaining filling, if desired.
Garnish with grapes. Refrigerate until serving time. Cover; refrigerate leftover cake. Makes 12 servings.
CITRUS FILLING
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
1 cup orange juice
1⁄4 cup lemon juice
1⁄4 cup water
1 tablespoon butter or margarine
1 teaspoon freshly grated orange peel
1⁄2 teaspoon freshly grated lemon peel
Combine sugar, cornstarch, salt, orange juice, lemon juice and water in small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture boils; boil and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in butter, orange and lemon peel.
Refrigerate until cool.
About 1-2⁄3 cups filling.
Christmas
Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on Dec. 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions around the world.
OUR FAVORITE HOLIDAY FRUITCAKE
from simplyrecipes.com
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup sour cream
1 cup chopped dates
2 cups raisins
1⁄2 cup chopped glazed cherries (can sub dried sweetened cranberries)
1 cup chopped walnuts
2 cups all-purpose flour (divided into 1⁄4 cup and 1 3⁄4 cups)
1⁄2 cup butter (1 stick)
1 cup granulated sugar
1 egg, room temperature
Grated rind of one orange
1 teaspoon salt
1 to 2 ounces Brandy (optional)
Preheat oven, prepare loaf pan: Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a 9x5-inch loaf pan with greased parchment paper or brown baking paper, cut to fit the pan.
Place one piece to run the length of the pan and stand up above the rim about an inch. Place the other piece or pieces to cover the other sides.
(When the cake comes out of the oven, you can easily remove it by holding the sides of the paper and lifting the cake out of the pan.)
Mix together sour cream and baking soda: In a small bowl, mix together the baking soda and sour cream; set aside.
Toss dates, raisins, cherries with flour: Combine the dates, raisins, cherries, and nuts with 1⁄4 cup of the flour and toss to coat the fruit and nuts. Set aside.
Beat butter and sugar, add egg, orange rind, sour cream and baking soda, add flour and salt, add fruit and nuts: Beat together the butter and sugar until fluffy. Mix in the egg, then the orange rind, then the sour cream/baking soda mix.
Add the flour and the salt and mix together.
Combine fruit/nut mixture with creamed ingredients and mix well to distribute the fruit and nuts evenly.
Pour batter into baking pan and bake: Pour batter into a prepared 5x9-inch loaf pan.
Place the batter filled pan into the preheated oven. Place a separate pan of water in the oven either on a rack underneath the fruitcake or beside it. (The water will help with a more even, gentle cooking.
Bake at 325°F for one and a half to two hours or until a wooden skewer inserted into the center comes out clean.
Water may need to be replenished during baking.
Cool on a rack: Remove to a rack to cool for 5 minutes. Use the edges of the parchment paper to lift the cake out of the pan. Let cool completely.
Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and then aluminum to store.
If you want, you can sprinkle on a few ounces of brandy or bourbon, especially if you would like to store the fruit cake for a while.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.