Thanksgiving Service
Wednesday, November 27, Community Thanksgiving Service, First Christian Church of Olive Hill, 7 p.m.
Walk Through Bethlehem
Second Annual Walk Through Bethlehem, presented by Watson Enterprise Baptist Church, Sunday night, December 1, 6 – 8 p.m. at the Elliott County Cooperative Extension Service 4H Barn, 2944 South KY Rt. 7, Sandy Hook. Come experience the sights, sounds, tastes, singing, animals, and great fellowship of the little town of Bethlehem, as we walk through town in search of the Savior's birth. Admission is free. Cookies, hot chocolate and coffee will be served in the Bethlehem Café. Don't forget to get a free coin as you enter the town gate! You will need it to pay the Tax Collector. For more information, call (606)738-4292 or (606)738-6983.
Revival
Garvin Ridge Wesleyan Church will be in revival meeting Monday, November 18 – Friday, November 22, at 7 p.m. nightly. Bro. Jerry Boling will be preaching each night. Pastor J.C. Bond welcomes everyone.
Carter County Community Crusade, November 18 – 22, 7 p.m. A non-denominational event, hosted at Olive Hill First Baptist Church, featuring Darren Lore and the Lore Family for the special singing and Darren Lore as evangelist. Wednesday, November 20 is Youth Night, featuring preaching by Samuel Lore.
Gospel Singing
A monthly Gospel Sing and Dinner will continue on the fourth Saturday of every month, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Haldeman Community Center. It's an open mic event and everyone is welcome. Come join us for fellowship, food and inspirational singing. The Haldeman Community Center is located at 4399 Open Fork Road, Morehead. For more information call Vernon at 784-4756 or Lansford at 783-1820.
Apparel Ministry
Wolf Creek Baptist Church Apparel Ministry have a variety of styles and sizes of clothes and shoes for adults that they are happy to share with the community. They also have some household items. To arrange an appointment, send a Facebook message at facebook.com/Wolf Creek Baptist Church BAM ministry, or call 922-7201. Also open every first and third Tuesday of the month, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Wolf Creek Baptist Church, 2778 State Highway 1661, Grayson. “I needed clothes, and you clothed Me,” Matthew 25:36
