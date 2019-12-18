Gospel Singing
A monthly Gospel Sing and Dinner will continue on the fourth Saturday of every month, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Haldeman Community Center. It's an open mic event and everyone is welcome. Come join us for fellowship, food and inspirational singing. The Haldeman Community Center is located at 4399 Open Fork Road, Morehead. For more information call Vernon at 784-4756 or Lansford at 783-1820.
Apparel Ministry
Wolf Creek Baptist Church Apparel Ministry have a variety of styles and sizes of clothes and shoes for adults that they are happy to share with the community. They also have some household items. To arrange an appointment, send a Facebook message at facebook.com/Wolf Creek Baptist Church BAM ministry, or call 922-7201. Also open every first and third Tuesday of the month, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Wolf Creek Baptist Church, 2778 State Highway 1661, Grayson. “I needed clothes, and you clothed Me,” Matthew 25:36
Coalton First Baptist Church 4th Annual Craft and Vendor Fair
May 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., tables and spots are available inside and outside. For more information contact them on Facebook or call Lisa Clark at (606)316-3154. All vendor fees support the church's Community Closet Outreach Program.
