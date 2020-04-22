NOTICE
Due to concerns about the covid-19 pandemic, many events are being canceled or postponed. Please check with event organizers prior to making plans for events listed. You may also check our listing of event cancellations and postponements to see if your event has been delayed.
Craft Fairs
• Coalton First Baptist Church 4th Annual Craft and Vendor Fair, May 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables and spots are available inside and outside. For more information contact them on Facebook or call Lisa Clark at (606)316-3154. All vendor fees support the church's Community Closet Outreach Program.
• Olive Hill Church of the Nazarene Annual Spring Craft Bazaar, May 9, 9 a.m. To 3 p.m. at the church fellowship hall, 510 Jordan Court, Olive Hill. The ladies group will also be selling hot dogs, chips, pop, coffee and baked goods.
Little Free Library
• The Olive Hill Church of the Nazarene, located at 510 Jordan Court, has erected a 'Little Free Library' on its property for the purpose of making reading materials available to individuals of all ages. The public is invited to take books they would be interested in reading. Anyone is free to borrow books or keep them if needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.