The Carter County Soil Conservation District (CCSCD) presented their budget and plan for the year to the fiscal court during their last regular meeting. The CCSCD, first established in 1948, aids landowners each year by helping them complete their Ag Water Quality Plan, apply for local, state and federal programs to address conservation resource concerns and other environmental concerns, and to increase awareness of the resources they offer through field days and outreach meetings.
To date the district's program improvements and approval increases have included a local cost share for chemicals and new filter fabric, soil tests – including a 28 percent grant increase for heavy use areas, and the purchase of a new 200-gallon sprayer, among other improvements.
While the main focus of the group includes the promotion of local, state and federal programs to address conservation on all lands within Carter County, including the prevention of erosion on sloping crop and pastureland to enhance wildlife habitat, and providing contractors with best management practices, they also offer use of their sprayer for noxious weed eradication and provide soil reports for for land use planning.
The group also provides rental of farm equipment. Among the items available for rent are a no-till pasture renovator, to promote soil health through the reduction of erosion, and the use of the new 200-gallon sprayer for the previously mentioned noxious weed program. The group also rents a lime spreader and manure spreader to aid farmers in fertilizing their land. They also offer manure testing, along with soil testing, to help landowners maintain the ideal health of their soils.
The 200-gallon sprayer is available for rent at $60 a day, or $85 for a weekend, with a $50 deposit. The lime spreader, manure spreader, and no-till drill can also be rented at a cost of $85 a day or $110 for a weekend with a $50 deposit on each as well.
The district also provides nonwoven geotextile filter fabric at a cost of $1.55 per linear foot.
Soil tests, up to 15 per landowner, and a onetime manure tests are available for free to any Carter County landowner.
Citizens who wish to receive a free soil or manure test must come to the Soil Conservation District office, at 526 East Main Street in Grayson, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and locate their property on a map. After identifying the fields the acreage of each soil test field will be measured on a map. Soil and manure tests will be sent out weekly, on Mondays.
For more information about soil tests, equipment rental, or other services provided by the CCSCD, you can call their officer at 474-5184.
Contact the writer at jwells@journaltimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.