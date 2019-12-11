The Carter County Community Partners met last week and, after discussing recent business with group members, made a motion to add Carla Fultz of Olive Hill to the CCCP board.
Fultz, who is very active in her community and across the county, is the founder of the Silver Bells program, which she runs with the help of her husband, to provide gifts to seniors across the county at Christmas time. She said that the program, now in its seventh year, will hand out around 200 gifts to seniors this holiday season.
“It's just a small thing, to let them know someone is thinking about them,” she explained.
The Silver Bells program was held in Grayson at the senior citizen center on Dec. 9 and in Olive Hill on Dec. 10. The Chapel House celebration will be on Dec. 16.
Fultz also thanked H.E.L.P., the Health Equipment for Local People group, for their contributions to this year's Silver Bells gifts.
In other action the group heard from Grayson councilman Duane Suttles on plans within the city, including the need to follow up on the plans for the K-Mart building, an update on the plans to widen the road down to Smithfield Foods, and possible road relocation work at East Carter High School.
Becky Walker, with the School Youth Service Centers, congratulated Chris Perry on his election to Grand Marshall of the Grayson Christmas Parade and thanked him for his assistance with helping the Youth Service Center connect more with the public and the community.
“(Perry) started a community interaction level that we hadn't seen before,” Walker said.
The group also discussed Project Merry Christmas, the service centers plans to provide hoodies instead of shoes to children in need this holiday season, their Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner gift baskets, and their new kindness initiative, the “Kindness Matters” campaign at the East Carter YSC.
The group also commended the Gregoryville Christian Church for serving around 1200 Thanksgiving meals over the holiday. This number included deliveries, folks eating in, and people picking up take-out trays, plus meals served to inmates in the detention center. The church has been serving Thanksgiving meals to the needy for 20 years now.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
