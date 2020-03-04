Part of living in a community is taking care of your friends and neighbors. That might mean spending your weekend on your brother-in-law's roof repairing a leak. It might mean calling your dad and asking for help with a plumbing problem, or helping a neighbor build a deck.
But what happens when you don't know your new neighbors? When your children have moved away? Your friends retired to Florida? What happens when the person who has always been called upon to help suddenly can't find the help they need?
The answers to those questions is what the Carter County Home Improvement Project was created for, explained CCHIP Secretary Robert Caummisar, who also provides legal advice for the non-profit group. Caummisar and Jackie Clevenger, who helps oversee the coordination of CCHIPS work with other volunteer groups, said the majority of the people CCHIPS serves tend to be elderly people on a fixed income such as Social Security, especially elderly men. Clevenger explained that the group uses funds to hire work, as well as working with CCHIPS volunteers and other volunteer groups, to make repairs based on a three tiered priority system, with safety being the first priority. That included things like electrical work to prevent shock or fire, or gas work to repair leaks that could be a breathing hazard. The second priority included urgent needs, like wheelchair ramps or standing bath tubs, that would significantly improve the quality of life for a person. The third priority were aesthetic improvements, things like a fresh coat of paint, gutters, and other improvements.
For urgent needs the group works with local builders, paying to have those repairs done immediately. For other work they rely on volunteers. One group that they've worked with repeatedly over the past several years has been volunteers from the St. Gerard Majella Catholic Parish.
“The young adult and student volunteers work all year to qualify for the final group that gets to come to Kentucky,” Clevenger said, adding it's “their favorite mission field.”
CCHIP submits 6 applicants to the St. Gerard group, she said, and they take care of much of the larger work, including purchasing the supplies for the work, which they always purchase from local suppliers.
“St. Gerard are dedicated to supporting small business in the area, for supplies... and meals,” Clevenger said.
This year, she said, they want to focus on families with children, so CCHIP is working with school resource centers to identify families in need.
CCHIP has also worked with the Galaxy Project, and owe their relationship with St. Gerard to the Olive Hill youth group.
Christy Dyer, who works with a similar volunteer group through the First Church of Christ – Heart, Hands & Feet – spoke to the group and discussed the possibility of working with CCHIP to provide volunteers.
“Get a job going, and we'll bring you someone to help,” Dyer told the CCHIP Board.
Volunteers from Bagby Memorial United Methodist Church also spoke with CCHIP about working with the group.
“People are looking for purpose,” said Bagby pastor Scot Hoeksema. “This gives them the opportunity.”
CCHIP is looking for board members, as well as skilled volunteers, with backgrounds in carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and roofing.
