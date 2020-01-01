NEW YEAR’S BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
from Living Well Kitchen
2 slices center-cut bacon, chopped
8 cups greens spinach, kale, mustard greens, etc.
1 TBSP lemon juice
1 medium onion, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1⁄ 2 tsp salt, divided
1⁄ 4 tsp red pepper flakes
8 whole grain bagel thins
6 oz shredded cheddar cheese
6 large eggs
1 1⁄2 cups milk 2% or whole
Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium low heat until crispy. Transfer to paper towels to drain and set aside.
Remove all but one teaspoon of bacon grease from the skillet {or use 1 tsp olive or canola oil}. Turn the heat to medium-high. Add about half of the greens and cook for a minute or two until they wilt slightly. Add remaining greens. Cook until wilted. Stir in 1⁄8 tsp salt and lemon juice. Transfer to a bowl.
Add diced onion to skillet and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and softened. Stir in garlic, 1⁄ 8 tsp salt, and red pepper flakes. Remove from heat and transfer to bowl with greens. Stir together.
Spray a 13x9 baking dish with cooking spray or grease with butter or oil. Layer half of the split bagel thins into the dish. Top with the onion/greens mixture. Sprinkle with half of the cheese {about 3⁄4 cup}. Top with the remaining bagels.
Whisk together eggs, milk, and remaining 1⁄2 tsp salt. Pour over bagels. Sprinkle with bacon and top with remaining cheese. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours and up to 24 hours.
When ready to bake, remove from refrigerator. Preheat oven to 400*F.
Transfer casserole dish to oven and bake, covered, for 35 minutes. Remove cover and bake for 5-10 minutes until cheese is bubbly. Remove from oven and let sit for 5-10 minutes before serving.
NEW YEAR’S DAY BREAKFAST TOSTADAS THREE WAYS
from southernparm.com
3 large eggs
3 small corn tortillas
3 cup spinach, fresh
1⁄ 4 cup refried black beans
1⁄ 4 cup ham, cubed
1 1⁄2 tbsp butter, unsalted
1⁄ 2 tsp pepper
1⁄ 8 tsp salt
Pico de gallo, optional
Avocado, optional
Olive oil cooking spray
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place corn tortillas onto baking sheet. Spray both sides with olive oil.
Bake corn tortillas for 10 minutes, flipping halfway through.
Remove from oven and set aside.
Spray frying pan with olive oil spray and add in spinach. Cook spinach over medium heat for 2-4 minutes until begins to look 'wilted'.
Sprinkle spinach with salt. Remove from pan and set aside.
Into the pan, add ham, cook over medium heat for 2-4 minutes until warmed through. Again, remove from pan and set aside.
Heat refried black beans for 1-1 1⁄2 minutes until warmed.
Finally, cook your eggs (cook 1 egg at a time).
Crack an egg into a small bowl. Into the frying pan heat up 1⁄2 tbsp of butter over low-medium heat.
When butter is melted, carefully pour egg into the pan. Sprinkle on 1⁄3 portion of black pepper onto egg then allow to fry for 2 minute until whites begin to show their color.
Cover pan with lid and cook egg for 2 more minutes until all whites are cooked. Remove egg and complete steps until all are cooked.
Assemble your breakfast tostadas. Begin by adding a scoop of black beans to your corn tortilla, spread it out out across the tortilla.
Top the black beans with sauteed spinach and then ham. Finally top tostada with fried egg.
Optional: Add freshly sliced avocado or pico de gallo to tostada.
