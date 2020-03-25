GRAYSON Grayson city council only had one item on the agenda of their last meeting before state suggestions of self-isolation lead to the cancellation of the council meeting in neighboring Olive Hill and other public meetings.
The city moved to approve a memorandum of agreement between the city and the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security (KOHS). The agreement authorizes the mayor to apply for and enter into an agreement with KOHS, and to “execute any documents... deemed necessary by KOHS to facilitate and administer (a) project” to apply for Law Enforcement Protection Program funds.
Those funds, explained councilman Duane Suttles, allow the Grayson police department apply for a grant to purchase up to $6,000 in body armor.
Suttles made the motion to approve the agreement, seconded by councilperson Sudy Walker, with the motion passing unanimously.
In other action the city heard from visitors with cdp.mapsync about creating a cell phone application for the city that would handle Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping and notifications. The app would be able to push information to those who opt in by installing the map on various topics, ranging from public celebrations and events to boil water advisories and road closures.
The company who would build the app gave a demonstration of how it would work and explained that emergency notifications sent via the app would be able to cause the phone to vibrate or make a noise to alert the owner of the phone, while other information and communications of a noncritical nature could be sent as a silent notification.
Notifications can also be scheduled ahead of time and set to send at a specific time and date. For example, if a road was going to be closed for an event, that information could be sent a week in advance as a silent notification, and then be set at that time to send out again on the day of the closure as a notification with sound or vibration.
While a previous pitch for a similar city app, from Pikeville based Bit-Source, would be covered with a FLEX grant from the Office of Rural Development, the app from cdp.mapsync would require the city pay out of pocket. The cost of the cdp.mapsync app was significantly cheaper, at $4,000 for building the app and the first year of hosting and $1,000 annual subscription rate thereafter.
KCU student athlete Cindy Foster asked the city for permission to put on a 5K fundraiser for their student athletics service project, adopting children through NECCO for a day. Council voted to approve the request to put on the 5K on April 18, beginning at 9 a.m.
There is no information yet on whether that 5K will be postponed or rescheduled as a result of government requested self-isolation in response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Contact the writer at jwells@journaltimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.