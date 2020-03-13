Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) is committed to maintaining the health and well-being of its students and employees. As a precautionary response to the COVID-19 crisis ACTC is cancelling all in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17 to allow faculty time to prepare for remote/alternative delivery of instruction, which is scheduled for the March 18-March 27 time period. During this time, in-person lecture classes, nursing labs and surgical technology labs will go online.
This time frame aligns with ACTC’s area partners and will be evaluated as the situation progresses.
“As we are constantly monitoring the situation, we will advise everyone of necessary changes to our strategies as quickly as possible,” Dr. Larry Ferguson, president and CEO of ACTC, said.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, the technical programs listed below and science labs will meet as regularly scheduled on campus as online delivery is not optimal or feasible. In those classrooms and labs, ACTC will be taking extra precautions and will practice social distancing as prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control:
Advanced Integrated Technology
Air Conditioning Technology
Applied Process Technology
Automotive Technology
Computerized Manufacturing & Machining
Cosmetology (facility will be closed to the public)
Diesel Technology
Electrical Technology
Industrial Maintenance Technology
Lineman
Medical Nurse Aide
Phlebotomy
Truck Driver Training (CDL)
Welding
Students in field and clinical placements should contact their supervising instructor for more information.
During this period, ACTC will offer open computer labs on the Technology Drive Campus and on the College Drive Campus for any student who does not have broadband internet access or a personal computer. Additionally, the college will enhanced Wi-Fi access to encompass the parking areas on these campuses for added convenience.
All campus buildings will be open and all ACTC employees and student workers will report to their normal office and locations as usual providing they have no symptoms. Supervisors will work with employees on an individual basis to determine if a work-from-home option is possible. ACTC requests that students, faculty and staff do not bring children or guests with them when coming to campus.
All on campus interactions will utilize social distancing as recommended by the CDC.
All college-sponsored events are cancelled through March 27 and college-sponsored student travel and employee travel is suspended until further notice.
“Students are encouraged to check their KCTCS student email and Blackboard for course updates from instructors. Updates will also be posted at Ashland.KCTCS.edu and shared via social media,” Ferguson said. “In the meantime, ACTC is following CDC guidelines and will continue intensified daily cleaning. These protocols include more frequent cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms, restrooms, student lounges and other places where students and the public gather.”
