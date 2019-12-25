Members of a local cub scout pack came to Olive Hill City Council last Tuesday, to ask for assistance with space and projects. But what started as a lesson in civics quickly turned into a lesson in civility, and the pack leader took the boys out of the meeting when words between Mayor Jerry Callihan and a city citizen with complaints about her new water meter grew heated.
The scouts were there to ask for assistance with finding a community project they could use to earn merit badges. They were also asking the city for assistance with a regular meeting place.
Callihan and the council agreed to help on both counts, with Callihan explaining that he plans to reopen the old municipal building on Tom T. Hall Boulevard, which could serve as a meeting space for the group.
“We're just going to block the basement off,” Callihan said of the city's plans to renovate the vacant building.
But immediately following the scouts, a citizen stood up to complain about her new water meter hook-up. Her home was initially skipped when new water meters were being installed as part of the town's energy saving program. That program, overseen by Harshaw Trane, includes the installation of new street lights, the construction of a new water treatment plant, and the installation of new water meters that can be read and monitored remotely, which should help the city to better isolate and repair any water leaks in its delivery system.
The issue was rectified, and a new meter was installed at the home, but she was unhappy with the location of it. She wanted the meter moved, so that it sat next to her home, instead of set at the edge of her property. The reason behind her request is that property owners are responsible for any damage to water lines or leaks that occur between the meter and the home. She argued that the location of her meter and water line, which runs up the middle of her driveway, would increase the likelihood of those lines failing as vehicles drive over the lines to reach the home.
Callihan, however, said her husband had nixed a plan to run the water lines through the woods behind the home, instead directing work crews to install the line up the middle of the driveway. The mayor explained that, because of stone walls surrounding the property, the only two options were to go from water lines on the hill above the home, which would take the lines through the woods behind the home, or to run the lines up the middle of the driveway. Any other path would have required removal of a portion of the stone wall. He told the property owner that he had discussed the options with her husband, and recommended the route through the woods. Initially he had agreed, Callihan said. When crews began excavating to run the line through the woods, however, he said the husband stopped them and directed them to go up the driveway instead.
When the homeowner said that was not true, Callihan challenged her to get her husband to come to the meeting to, “call (him) a liar to (his) face.” The mayor then removed his cell phone from his pocket and began to call a member of the work crew to corroborate his version of events, but before he could reach the city employee the homeowner stormed out of the meeting.
Callihan gave council more insight into the issue, explaining that the citizen wanted the meter next to her house instead of the edge of her property, but, he noted, that isn't what the city's ordinance calls for. He said that before complaining about the location of the water meter, they had also complained about the gravel left on their driveway following the installation. Callihan, however, said work crews put down fresh gravel and that the driveway had better gravel coverage after the installation than it did before. He also said the two owners of the property wanted crews to dig through the front yard of a neighbor to install their new water line and meter, rather than to have the woods behind their home or their driveway serve as the route. That, Callihan said, was both impractical and would have resulted in a nuisance for the neighbor.
In other public comments, council heard from Galaxy Project director Chelsa Hamilton on the status of the group's grant for the creation of a park area and green space downtown, and from the Carter County Youth Leadership Group. The youth leadership representatives asked the city for permission to clean up streets in the city and the area around the city reservoir during the Carter County Cleanup event scheduled for April 11. Council moved to grant their request to clean up on April 11, with April 18 set as a rain date. Callihan also offered the youth use of the city's reflective work vests, to increase their visibility to motorists while working along the city's roads.
In other action council heard from a representative with Harshaw Trane on the status of the energy efficiency project. According to his report, the replacement of city water meters is nearly complete, with 90 percent of the new meters installed. He said that all available new lights have also been installed, and that they have ordered six extra lights for the city's use. He said they were still waiting on approval from the state on the plans for the new water treatment plant, but the deadline for providing that approval was approaching, and they expect to have heard back on approval or any necessary changes by next city council meeting.
Council also entered into the first reading of an ordinance for the annexation of Warrior Drive, discussed illegal dumping and dumpster use, and accepted department reports. After hearing the fire report council moved to surplus two trucks from the department. One truck, a 2007 Suburban, will be sold as a fire truck, with equipment remaining. The other, a 2000 Suburban, will have fire equipment stripped from it and put up for sale as an SUV for private use. Council also approved a motion to secure a loan for the replacement of three, four-wheel drive Tahoes for use by the police department.
