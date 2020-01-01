The regional Fraternal Order of Police may have suspended their Shop-With-A-Cop program last year, but the Olive Hill Police Department wasn't going to let that stop them from continuing to help families in need in their community.
Olive Hill Police Chief Bobby Hall explained at the time that, since his department had already been collecting money for the program, they decided to go ahead and work with the Youth Service Centers in local schools to identify children in need and purchase gifts for them.
That new tradition continued this year, with the department purchasing and distributing 200 gifts for 30 children at their annual Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 21.
But, Hall explained, it isn't something the department did on their own. If anything, the suspension of the FOP program has brought the community even closer together.
“It's not just us,” Hall said. “The fire department has helped a lot.”
In addition to providing a space for the party, fire fighters and their spouses helped with serving food and treats and with distributing gifts. Hall's daughter and sister helped with wrapping the gifts for the children. Tyler's Pizza donated food for the party, and the Olive Hill McDonald's donated cookies and gift cards for the children. The Olive Hill Cash Express also helped out with their toy and coat drive, as well as a bake sale, with all items and funds raised donated to the police department's program.
Hall said the Christmas program is the kind of thing that really brings the community together, and serves as a blessing for everyone involved. It's the kind of thing that you don't just step away from once you are involved either. Hall said he wanted to extend a special thanks to retired police officer Dick Williams, who was one of the most active fund raisers for the program again this year.
“He's collected money for these kids for 25 years,” Hall said, noting Williams active involvement in the older Shop-With-A-Cop and his continued involvement with the new community efforts, even after retiring earlier in 2019.
A look around at the smiling faces and excitement of the children as they opened their gifts is all the explanation that's needed for why Williams, and everyone involved, continues to support the program.
If you would like to support the program's needs for Christmas 2020, you can reach out to Hall, or any of the officers of the Olive Hill Police Department, for information on how to contribute your time or money.
You don't have to wait for Christmas to be a blessing in a child's life, however. The Youth Service Centers in our local schools work throughout the year to help students deal with clothing needs, food insecurity, and other needs. Assistance with those programs is always needed and welcome.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
