Carter County currently has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the recent coronavirus outbreak, according to Carter County Health Department Director Jeff Barker. But, Barker noted, “most of (those) are nearly out of their window of quarantine period,” and no new cases have been confirmed.
Barker told the Journal-Times last week that at the time we spoke the county had administered 264 tests, with 233 of those tests returning negative, meaning there was no virus present. Another 25 test results were pending at that time. Since that discussion Carter County Health Department Director of Nursing, Trena Greene, has reported through social media that a total of 272 individuals have been tested, with 245 of those tests coming back negative and the results of 22 tests still pending. No new cases of the illness have been confirmed.
Barker said it was “hard to compare” Carter County to cities and counties in larger metropolitan areas where the infection rates were, comparatively speaking, “off the charts.”
“I think we're doing ok,” he said. “There are no cases we can't track back to the point source.”
Despite the relatively low number of cases, however, Barker urges the public to take the threat seriously and to continue following recommendations intended to curb spread of the virus.
“Just maintain your social distancing, and keep up with your healthy at home recommendations and hand washing,” Barker said.
So far, he added, “everybody's doing a great job” of following the recommendations.
