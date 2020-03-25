FLEMINGSBURG – The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close part of KY 7 in Carter County on Tuesday, March 31, for embankment repairs.
Beginning about 7:30 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m. Tuesday, KY 7 will close to thru traffic between KY 1 and KY 1959 north of Grayson. An excavator will be used to place rock along the creek bank just south of the KY 1959 intersection (milepoint 11.9) to repair a washed out area, and no traffic will be able to pass. Motorists should detour using KY 1959 and KY 9-AA Highway.
The repair schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.