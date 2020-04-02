The Carter County Health Department has announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
Health Department Director Jeff Barker said the patient's information will not be released at this time, but the patient is self-isolating at home.
The patient is one of nearly 100 tested in Carter County so far. At least 31 results have come back negative. A number of them are pending.
Lewis County's health department announced its second case on Thursday. There is a connection to the first case and "we are in the process of doing contact investigations and appropriate follow-up is being done," according to the health department.
Greenup County announced its first positive case on Wednesday. Boyd County has 12 positive cases. Lawrence County has one.
UPDATE:
Donella Porter, a respiratory therapist from Olive Hill – and the wife of Olive Hill police officer RD Porter – has confirmed via social media that she is Carter County's first confirmed case. She has shared her story, and the extensive precautions she and her family took to stay safe before contracting the virus, via a Facebook post. These precautions included wiping everything – including credit and debit cards – with sanitizing wipes, strict social distancing, and changing out of work clothes and shoes in the garage prior to entering the home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.