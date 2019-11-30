If you haven't registered for Grayson's Hometown Holidays Christmas Parade yet, and you still want to, there is an online Google document that you can fill out to do so. You can find the link on the Grayson Chamber of Commerce website at http://www.graysonchamber.org/, or you can navigate directly to the form with this tiny url; https://tinyurl.com/yhypalhq.
The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on December 7, with lineup beginning at 6 p.m. at on U.S. 60 near the Carter County Courthouse.
The theme for this year's parade is Celebrating the Joy of Giving, and if you are interested in participating the parade committee needs to know things like your organization type (church, business, band, youth group, etc.), how you plan to travel in the parade - such as on foot or if you plan to use a vehicle like a truck to pull a float, ride an ATV or horse - how many lights you have on your entry, and what you would like the parade announcer to say as you approach the announcer's booth.
Trophies will be awarded for the Best Theme, Best Use of Lights, Best Overall Float, Best Decorated Horse, and Best Lit Up Bicycle.
For more information check out the Chamber of Commerce website, or find them on Facebook at Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce.
