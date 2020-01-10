Executive Director of Carter County EMS, Rick Loperfido, has alerted media that the regular meeting of the Carter County Emergency Ambulance Taxing District scheduled for Monday, January 13 at 3 p.m. has been rescheduled until January 20 at the same time.
Loperfido forwarded a memo from Chairman of the Ambulance Board, John Brooks, explaining that "scheduling issues" lead to the change of date. The meeting will go forward on January 20 at the regular time - 3 p.m. - in the Carter County Fiscal Court Room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.